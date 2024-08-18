Madhya Pradesh: Ashta’s 13-Year-Old Girl, Cousin Climb Russia's Mount Elbrus |

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl Preeti Parmar and her 22-year-old cousin Chetan Parmar climbed the highest mountain in Russia and Europe, Mount Elbrus, on Saturday. Mount Elbrus is a dormant volcano rising above 5,642 metres (18, 510 feet) above sea level.

With inputs from Babu Panchal

The mountain remains clad in snow and even in summer the temperatures are -8 degrees Celsius, so reaching the summit of the mountain requires a lot of determination.

The two children from Mullani village in Ashta Tehsil, Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh have made it through sheer hard work.

As soon as the information about their success reached the village, the residents congratulated the hildren.

Preeti is the daughter of a farmer Vikram Singh Parmar, and Chetan is his nephew. Vikram also runs a shop of electrical items in Mullani village. The brother-sister duo set out on their last leg of the journey to the Mountain Elbrus on Saturday.

Both had to fight against all odds to reach the top of the snow-clad mountain. According to Vikram, his daughter’s dreams came true. She always wanted to unfurl the Indian tricolour at the top of Mountain Elbrus.

“It is a moment of pride for all of us,” Vikram said, adding that both his nephew and his daughter worked hard to script the saga of success. Local legislator Gopal Singh Engineer also congratulated Preeti and Chetan.