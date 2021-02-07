Madhya Pradesh: As private schools are collecting full fees, aggrieved parents to gherao education minister Inder Singh Parmar on February 12

BHOPAL: Peeved at private schools collecting full fees violating the court’s order, the students’ parents have decided to gherao the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on February 12. The aggrieved parents have accused the private schools of charging fees other than the tuition fee as well, going against High Court orders.

A meeting of Palak Mahasangh held on Sunday witnessed the presence of a large number of parents. “Parents of children who are studying in prominent schools in Bhopal were present in the meeting. Most of them feel that we are being cheated by the schools who are charging fees violating high court orders,” said Kamal Vishwakarma, president of the State Palak Mahasangh.

After a high court order, the school education department had also issued orders instructing private schools to charge only tuition fee from the parents, in view of Covid pandemic. No other charges like sport fee, library fee etc will be taken from the parents, stated the order.

Nevertheless, the schools have now started charging full fees from the parents. They (school management) are charging full fee, whereas they were told to realize only tuition fee. They have either added other heads in the tuition fee while other schools have increased the tuition fee, said parents. "The state government order had restricted the private schools to hike fee or charge additional fee till the government declares the nation Covid free,” said Vishwakarma.