Madhya Pradesh: As part of poll ploy in Vindhya, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Mauganj to be made new district

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that Mauganj in Vindhya region will be developed into a district. The announcement made before the assembly elections indicates that the ruling party is trying better its electoral equation in the area.

The new district will consist of four Tehsils – Mauganj, Naigarhi, Hanumana and Deotalab.

Chouhan further said the national flag would be hoisted at the district headquarters of Mauganj on the Independence Day. All formalities would be completed by then, he said.

Mauganj will be 53rd district in the state. Chouhan further said the ruling party was fulfilling the promise to give Mauganj the status of a district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never reneges on its promises, Chouhan said.

The formation of new district will have a direct impact on two assembly constituencies – Deotalab and Mauganj.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 24 out of 30 seats in the Vindhya region. The party won all the eight seats in Rewa.

Nevertheless, the party is on a sticky wicket in the Vindhya region this time. It lost the mayoral polls in Rewa and Singrauli. Therefore, the party is trying to woo the voters by making Mauganj a new district.

This is the reason that the BJP has plunged into action in the region these days. Chouhan is visiting the place every now and then. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Satna.

After developing Mauganj into a new district, the next step to woo the voters of Rewa maybe to induct Rajendra Shukla into the state cabinet, so that conceding Mauganj may not enrage them.