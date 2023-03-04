Bhopal: Those creating ruckus on Holi will not be spared, says Police commissioner

Holi | Image via Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of organising and security committee was held at the auditorium of Bhopal police commissionerate ahead of Holi festival on Saturday.

Discussions were held on arrangements to be ensured across the city during the festive season, officials said.

As the meeting commenced, Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that heavy police force would be deployed at all the squares and crucial points of the city and those creating ruckus on Holi shall not be spared.

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said that adequate water supply and arrangements for maintaining hygiene would be ensured. Dr Oshaf Shahmiri Khurram, member of the Muslim festival committee, proposed to avoid power cuts during festive season.

Social worker Pramod Nema was also present at the meeting who suggested that a meeting of peace committee should also be held. He demanded strict action against those who perform stunts on motor vehicles during the festive season. DCP Riyaz Iqbal, station house officers of all police stations of Bhopal and administrative officials were present.