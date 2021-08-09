Madhya Pradesh: As floodwaters receding, illegal miners become active in Gwalior-Chambal region

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal sand miners in the Gwalior-Chambal region are becoming active, as the flood waters in the area are receding.

General secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district unit, Gwalior, Baldev Agarwal alleged that some people attacked him after he had complained about the activities of the miners.

Agarwal said that when he was returning after distributing food among the flood-hit a bunch of criminals surrounded him from all sides.

The driver of Agarwal’s car did not stop. Agarwal informed the police about the incident after reaching Bhitarwar village.

As the police did not register any case, he stopped the vehicles of the collector and the superintendent of police and informed them about the incident.

Both of them assured Agarwal of ordering an inquiry into the incident.

Agarwal said that he had complained to the sub-divisional magistrate about the activities of the illegal miners on two hillocks outside Sasan village.

The work was stopped. This was why the miners were angry with him, Agarwal said.