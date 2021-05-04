Madhya Pradesh: Around 1L have died from Covid-19 in the state, says former minister Jitu Patwari

BHOPAL: Former minister Jitu Patwari has said that around one lakh people have died from Covid-19.

Patwari made the statement at a press conference on Tuesday. He has said that more than 3,000 people have been afflicted with corona in each district.

According to Patwari, at a time when coronavirus has taken the entire state into its grip, the health minister is out of sight.

Patwari has further said that he will give Rs 11,000 if someone can find out the health minister.

Remdesivir vials are being distributed from the residences of the BJP leaders, he has said, adding that the Congress leaders are working without any self interest.

He has appealed to the government to give Rs 4,00,000 to the family members of those who have lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen and register a case against those who are responsible for it.