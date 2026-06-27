Madhya Pradesh Archaeology To Resume Work In Dev Badla

State Archaeology To Resume Work In Dev Badla | Representative image

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums will resume the work of development of the Dev Badla Bilpan archaeological site, Sehore district.

The history of the area is more than 1,100 years old. A team of the department inspected the place near the origin of the Nebaj River on Friday.

The members of the Dev Badla temple committee were also present during the inspection.

According to the president of the temple committee, Omkar Singh Bhagatji, relics of 15 temples of the Parmar era were found in Dev Badla.

The department of archaeology reconstructed only two temples, and work has stopped for three years.

In charge of memorials in Dev Badla, Kunwar Bijendra Singh Bhati, said the department would soon resume the work of development of the area.

Archaeological officer Ramesh Yadav said the commissioner of archaeology, Madan Kumar, decided to resume the work in Dev Badla.

A team led by Yadav prepared a project report for restarting the work. The project report includes the reconstruction of the temples, a retaining wall, and gates on both sides of the temple.

Sources said the department may resume the work from the next month.