Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2026, Weather Update: Sudden Weather Shift Brings Relief from Heat Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The capital has experienced a significant weather shift, with temperatures dropping by 3.4 degrees Celsius in just four days, offering much-needed respite from the intensifying summer heat.

The sudden dip has been attributed to persistent cloud cover, rainfall activity in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, and broader weather disturbances influenced by conditions in North India.

According to the local meteorological centre, the city’s maximum temperature, which stood at 36.2°C on April 2, has steadily declined to around 32.8°C, placing it nearly 4 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The minimum temperature has remained around 20°C, indicating relatively stable nighttime conditions despite fluctuating daytime temperatures. Weather experts note that while April is typically marked by variability, such a rapid drop within a short period is noteworthy.

The IMD (Meteorological Centre), Bhopal has issued an alert for strong storms, rain and thunderstorms until April 9. On Tuesday, the alert is in effect in 34 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior.

The districts where thunderstorms and rain are likely on Tuesday include: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

The system will also have an impact on the districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions on April 8 and 9.