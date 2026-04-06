Madhya Pradesh April 6, 2026, Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain & Cloudy Winds Expected In Several Districts Till April 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh are expected to remain unstable over the next few days, with thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds likely in many districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, the weather will remain active until April 9 due to the influence of a trough system and a new Western Disturbance that is expected to become active from April 7.

The weather department has issued alerts for several districts, especially in the Gwalior-Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions. On April 7, thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain are expected in districts including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Umaria and Shahdol, among others. Weather scientists say these areas may experience sudden winds along with cloud activity.

Senior weather scientist said that weather systems are currently active across the state. Because of this, some areas may receive rainfall while others may see strong winds and cloudy skies. In some districts, wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 km per hour, while in other places winds may blow at 30 to 40 km per hour.

On April 8, the alert will continue mainly in districts of the northern and eastern parts of the state such as Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli. These areas may see thunderstorms and scattered rainfall during the day.

Usually, the hottest months in the state are April and May. However, this year the weather pattern has been slightly different.

In the second half of March, temperatures had crossed 41 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state. But in the last few days of March, temperatures dropped slightly due to the impact of the western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation system.

Cities such as Bhopal and Indore have recorded temperatures close to 43 degrees Celsius in previous years during April, while Jabalpur has touched 44 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior is usually the hottest among the major cities, where temperatures have crossed 45 degrees Celsius in the past decade.

Weather experts say that while rain and storms may bring temporary relief from heat this week, temperatures are expected to rise again in the second half of April across Madhya Pradesh.