Travel Tales: Village Of Forty With The Silence Of Hills-- Chalisgaon On Indore–Shirdi Route Blends History, Mathematics & Mysticism

Indore News: Village Of Forty With The Silence Of Hills – Chalisgaon | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The road from Indore to Shirdi unfolds as a meditation on the shifting geography of the Deccan. Descending from Malwa plateau, soft greenery yields to sun-scorched, basalt-grey plains of Khandesh. In a dip where railway tracks converge like iron veins, Chalisgaon emerges.

To casual travellers, it is a blur of dust and transit. For those who linger, it is a town of forty secrets—a place where mathematics, mysticism, and the scent of parched earth create a sensory experience unique to Maharashtra.

Weight of a name

Chalisgaon translates as "village of forty." Official records note a cluster of forty hamlets consolidated for revenue. Local lore paints a richer picture: once a fortieth serai, final resting post for caravans journeying from Mughal heartlands toward southern temples. Arrival signalled proximity to deep Deccan—horses unhitched, tobacco shared, stories whispered under stars that seem closer in thin, dry air.

Silence of hills: Patna Devi

Eighteen kilometres off the highway, Gautala Autramghat sanctuary absorbs industrial hum. Rugged forest of teak and flame-of-the-forest trees leads to Patna Devi.

Not merely a temple, it is a monument to intellect. In 12th century, mathematician Bhaskaracharya sat in caves here, inspired by rhythmic drips and celestial motions, calculating secrets of gravity and infinitesimal. Silence here bears weight of academia, as though rocks themselves guard equations etched into minds almost a millennium ago.

Miracle of physics: Swinging towers

Nearby Farkande hosts Julta Minar, two brick minarets that defy rigidity of stone. Built with advanced resonance knowledge, towers are "connected" by invisible physics thread. Gentle nudge on one tower sends vibrations through earth to sway second tower in ghostly unison. Standing between them evokes vertigo—a reminder of medieval mastery of materials, rediscovered slowly over centuries.

Grit and grace: Khandesh

Chalisgaon’s sensory profile thrives on contrasts

Sight: Deep black regur soil cracks into hexagonal patterns in summer; monsoon turns it into obsidian velvet nurturing endless banana plantations.

Sound: Rhythmic cadence of Ahirani dialect—a musical language of fields. Poetry of Bahinabai Chaudhari captures essence of land, mind as wild bird, world as hot griddle—simple, profound, brutally honest.

Taste: Fierce heat of Khandeshi shev bhaji. Local "kala masala," roasted to near-charcoal, forms smoky, dark, searing broth, served with bhakri—thick, hand-pounded flatbreads scented with woodsmoke.

Whistle of the pass

Driving toward Shirdi, Laling Ghats offer signature tune of Chalisgaon. Wind funnels through porous volcanic hills, producing low-frequency hum. A lonely, beautiful sound accompanies travellers from ancient silk traders to modern pilgrims.

Chalisgaon does not demand attention with monuments or neon lights. It waits for notice: curve of hill, resonance of tower, wisdom in a peasant’s poem—a quiet, mathematical heart of the highway.

Yadava legacy

Yadava dynasty marked final Hindu sovereignty flourish in Deccan before sultanates reshaped map. 12th-13th centuries saw immense wealth, soaring spires, intellectual obsession. Ruling from Devagiri, Yadavas treated Chalisgaon as a laboratory, nurturing scholars who mapped universe in elegant, solvable patterns.

Stone grant of mathematics

Ruins of Patna Devi hold rare human detail: a stone inscription recording royal grant from Yadava King Singhana. Funded not war or palace, but college of astronomy and mathematics. Here, Bhaskaracharya’s grandson Changadeva founded learning lineage. Students traced geometric proofs in dust, wind through valley carrying whispers of ancient debates on zero and celestial curves—a university town of antiquity.

Philosophy of soil: Bahinabai’s verses

Folk tradition builds in song. Bahinabai Chaudhari, centuries later, carries DNA of philosophical landscape. While Yadavas mapped stars, she mapped human heart:

Mana re mana, jasa pakhara re pakhara,

Kiti hovishi ga mana, kiti hovishi ga mana…

The mind, oh the mind, is a bird in the sky,

Watch how it flutters, watch how it flies.

You may think you have caged it with reason and gold,

But it slips through the bars, defiant and bold.

Even as you sow the seed in the earth below,

The mind is at the harvest, watching it grow.

It is here in the hand, then it’s gone with the breeze,

Restless as wind through the neem and the trees.

Poetry bridges harsh Khandesh farm life and the high-minded scholarship of antiquity.

Sensory transition: Malwa to Khandesh

Journey from Indore crosses more than state border—cultural threshold. Malwa plateau is soft, defined by Mandu aesthetics and Narmada marble. Chalisgaon stretch hardens: architecture defensive and muscular, cuisine shifts to charred, unapologetic Khandeshi rassa, trees change to silver-barked babul and scrub silhouettes.

Chalisgaon embodies transition: refinement of north meets iron-willed pragmatism of south, a town built on forty traveller stops, offering intellectual clarity before final descent into Shirdi’s spiritual intensity.