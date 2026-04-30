Madhya Pradesh April 30, 2026, Weather Update: Half State On Rain Alert; Bhopal Hits 43.7°C, Sidhi Hottest | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is experiencing intense heat, with temperatures rising sharply across several regions. However, there has been some relief in Khajuraho, which was previously among the hottest places, as temperatures have dropped.

Weather on Thursday

Intense Heat: Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur will experience intense heat between 41°C and over 43°C.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna may see thunderstorms and rain with temperatures between 39°C and 40+°C.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, there is a possibility of relief from heatwave conditions over the next 3 to 4 days, and no heatwave alert has been issued for Thursday.

The weather department has predicted rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in districts including Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.

The IMD has also indicated that a new Western Disturbance will become active over the western Himalayan region from May 2, which may further impact the weather in the state.

The weather department has advised people to avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm, unless necessary, as heatwave conditions are usually most severe during this time.

The change in weather is due to an active cyclonic circulation over the state and a trough line passing through it.

Meanwhile, cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Narsinghpur, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Shajapur, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur will continue to experience hot weather.

Weather expected in coming days

May 1

Intense Heat: Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Morena, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Umaria, and Mandla will experience intense heat between 40°C and 43°C.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur are likely to witness thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures between 39°C and 40°C.

May 2

Intense Heat: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Shivpuri, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Anuppur may receive thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures between 38°C and 40+°C.

Thunderstorm & Rain: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Shivpuri, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Anuppur may receive thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures between 38°C and 40+°C.