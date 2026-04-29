Dark Web, Social Media Fuel Synthetic Drugs Trade; Make It Difficult To Trace |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The use of the dark web and encrypted messaging platforms is emerging as a major channel for the supply of synthetic drugs.

Substances like MDMA (Ecstasy), commonly known as meow meow, LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) and mephedrone (MD drugs) are reportedly being sourced online and circulated through pubs, clubs and even gyms in the city.

Police sources said both suppliers and buyers operate anonymously on the dark web, making it difficult to trace their identities. Payments are typically made through cryptocurrencies or other untraceable digital methods. Once transactions are completed, drugs are delivered via courier or postal services, often from other parts of the country.

Investigations have revealed that local peddlers also rely heavily on Telegram and similar platforms to stay in touch with clients, avoiding traditional communication channels that are easier for police to monitor.

Agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) keep a watch on such activities but police officials admit that tracking these networks remains a challenge due to encryption and anonymity. Police have also found that individuals involved in the illegal trade often learn how to access the dark web and contact suppliers through online tutorials, including YouTube videos.

Past cases reveal trend

February 2021: Piplani police arrested three individuals, including a mechanical engineer and two engineering students, for supplying MDMA pills and LSD stamps sourced from the dark web. The suspects used cyber cafes to access darknet marketplaces, made payments in cryptocurrency, and communicated with suppliers through encrypted, one-time-use email accounts. Drugs were delivered to undisclosed locations in the city, from where they were picked up and distributed at rave parties. Police had seized 100 LSD stamps and 100 MDMA pills worth over Rs 10 lakh.

July 2025: Crime branch police and NCB arrested a 19-year-old student Karan Sharma from Bajaria, for ordering LSD through the dark web. Police apprehended Sharma while he was receiving a parcel containing 1.96 grams of LSD sent from Kerala. During questioning, Sharma admitted to being part of private WhatsApp and Telegram groups used to facilitate drug demand and supply. He also confessed to learning the procurement process through YouTube tutorials.