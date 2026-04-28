Madhya Pradesh April 28, 2026 Weather Update: Severe Heatwave In Many Parts Of MP; Hottest Day At 46° In Khajuraho

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The capital recorded the hottest day with a temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, as well as Indore witnessed extreme weather conditions on Monday, as the maximum temperature touched 42°C.

According to the Meteorological Office, the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was one degree above normal.

Severe heatwave conditions in Madhya Pradesh are driven by the absence of western disturbances, persistent dry north-westerly winds, clear skies, and a high-pressure heat dome trapping hot air. Temperatures are exceeding 44-45°C in many cities.

The impact of the heatwave prevailed in the Khajuraho (Chhatarpur) district. A warm night prevailed in the Datia district in the last 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for a heatwave at isolated places in Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Jhabua, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, and Pandhurna. Night will remain warm at isolated places in Guna, Umarandia, and Mandla.

Sunday marked the hottest day of the season so far, with the mercury soaring to 43°C. Between 12 noon and 4 pm, intense heatwave conditions prevailed, significantly impacting daily life. Streets appeared deserted as residents chose to stay indoors to avoid the scorching sun.

Thunderstorms, meteorological lightning and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) at isolated places will occur in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh.

According to the meteorological department, a lack of these moisture-laden westerly systems means no significant clouds or rain, allowing maximum solar radiation to heat the ground, leading to a severe heatwave in Madhya Pradesh.