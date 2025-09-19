 Madhya Pradesh: Another Transfer List Of IAS Officers May Be Released Soon
Madhya Pradesh: Another Transfer List Of IAS Officers May Be Released Soon

Friday, September 19, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another transfer list of IAS officers is in the offing. There may be changes in the posting of the chief executive officers of district Panchayats.

Similarly, there may be changes in the posting of collectors who have worked for a long time in the same districts.

According to sources, the transfer list was stopped because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhar.

Collector of Dhar, Priyank Mishra, is among those officers who are likely to be transferred. After the Prime Minister’s visit, the government is working on the transfer list.

There will also be some changes in the responsibilities of the officers working as principal secretaries and heads of departments.

According to sources, some officers will be shifted because of their non-performance.The officers who are not able to give results will also be transferred.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has prepared the list, but Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will take the decision.

