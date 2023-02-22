Madhya Pradesh: Another cop deployed at Kubereshwar Dham dies, taking week's death toll to 6

Rudraksh festival held at Kubereshwar Dham last week | File

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Another police constable deployed on special duty at Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Kubereshwar Dham died of heart-attack on Wednesday morning.

As per information, the 59-year-old head constable Samar Singh was on special duty in the ongoing seven-day Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Kubereshwar Dham Temple in Sehore.

In this regard, City Superintendent of Police Niranjan Rajput said, “Head constable Samar Singh died of a heart attack this morning. He was posted at Bhopal Ajak police station.”

Earlier on Monday night, head constable Shyam Meena, who was posted to Khajrana police station in Indore, also died due to heart attack. He was on duty from 8am to 8pm on Monday.

Out of 6, 4 died of heart attack

In less than a week 6 people including three women and a child have died at Kubereshwar Dham. The cause of death for two women and the two head constables is said to be cardiac arrest, while another woman suffering from kidney disease died on Tuesday.

Notably, a large number of devotees thronged Kubereshwar Dham for the Rudraksh Mahotsav and the Shiv Mahapuran Katha. A heavy traffic jam was seen around 10 kilometres on the Bhopal-Indore highway on Thursday.

