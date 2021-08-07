Madhya Pradesh: ANNOTSAV, “Did you face any trouble during the lockdown?” Prime Minister Modi asks beneficiary

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana during inauguration on Saturday.

He talked to Maya Uike, a resident of Savalkheda Hoshangabad. Modi said, “I’ve come to know that you work as a daily-wager and run you entire household on your own. Did you face any trouble during the lockdown?”

Uike replied that she runs a shop where she sells ladies’ items. Her shop did not do well during the lockdown, she said. Nevertheless, the free ration distributed by the government has helped her a lot, she added.

Modi asked Uike about her educational qualification. He also expressed his interest in knowing how she ran her business.

Uike said she has studied till 8th standard. She buys the materials from Hoshangabad and sells them in the nearby villages. Her husband or children drives her to the villages, she said.

The prime minister also asked her if she had the basic facilities including a house, power supply, water supply and others, to which she replied positively.

Modi congratulated her and wished her luck. He told her that success comes to people who believe in hard work. He urged Maya never to let anything come in between her children’s education.

Modi thanked her that she remained aware and took benefit of all the schemes of the government.