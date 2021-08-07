Madhya Pradesh: Four thrash media house employees, snatch mobile phone, cash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four miscreants allegedly thrashed a media house employee and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 250, when he was returning home on Friday evening.

The four accused were on a two-wheeler, said Habibganj police. The victim works with a news channel and was returning home in evening when the accused waylaid him. The incident occurred at 7.30 pm, near E-7 Arera colony, where the accused first picked up a fight with Anil Malviya, 21.

They first tried to snatch his mobile phone and when he resisted, the accused thrashed him. After they snatched his belongings including the phone and Rs 250, they fled on their two-wheeler. Malviya then went home and reached police station at 11 pm where a complaint was registered.

The police have arrested four men who were also identified as criminals with several cases registered them in Habibganj police station. The accused were identified as Neeraj Singh, 19, Arjun Thapa, 19, and Vikas Bika, 19. Neeraj and Arjun have two cases against them in Habibganj police station.

One of the accused is minor, said SHO Habibganj BS Prajapati. All the accused were sent to jail after being produced in the court on Saturday, added the SHO.