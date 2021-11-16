Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi centres restart after 18 months

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): All the Anganwadi centres in the district reopened on Monday. The centres were closed for 18 months because of the corona pandemic.

The officials of the centres as well as children followed the anti-corona norms, sources said.

Joint director HK Sharma and district programme officer Dehria put Tilak on the forehead of children and garlanded them at centre number 1 in Nimsadia village.

The children were given Kheer (a type of pudding made of rice) Puri and Sabji.

Sector observer Preeti Sharma informed the officers about the activities run by the centre.

Joint director and district programme officer visited the Aganwadi centre number 2 and Jasalpur centre and issued instructions to the Aganwadi workers.

Anganwadi centre holds function held to welcome children in Ganjbasoda

Children began to come to the Anganwadi centres in the district. A function was held at Anganwadi centre number 13 to welcome the children.

The Anganwadi workers visited every house with yellow rice and urged the children to return to the centres.

All the centres were cleaned up. Former corporator Rupendra Sharma put Tilak on the forehead of the children and garlanded them.

The children were given Kheer and Puri. The children were told about the importance of washing hands.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: EOW arrests Rozgar Sahayak for taking bribe in Shivpuri

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:24 AM IST