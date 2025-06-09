Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi Centres Lack Electricity In Satna | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi centres run from the government buildings in the district lack power supply. As a result, the students and Anganwadi workers are facing problems. There are 750 Anganwadi centres in the district run by the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCWD).

The self-help groups arrange for food for the children who study at these centres. But most of the Anganwadi centres do not have power and water supply. The workers of the Anganwadi centres arrange for electricity from the rent of the buildings from where the centres are run.

Read Also Farmers Forced To Buy Soyabean Seeds From Agriculture Department In MP's Sehore

But the Anganwadi centres run from the government buildings do not get an electricity supply. As a result, the children studying there and officials working for the centres will face problems when the centres are reopened after the summer vacation.

According to sources, the Anganwadi centres run from the government buildings regularly face power shortages. There are fans and bulbs, but electricity is not available, so the teachers and students only come to the centres to mark their attendance. When the issue was put up before the officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, they said they would soon work out the problem arising out of power shortage.

There are two Anganwadi centres, which do not have power connections for two years. Although the officials of WCDD are acquainted with it, they hardly take any action, sources said.