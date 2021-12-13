Madhya Pradesh: Ancient artefacts lying in open ancient statues

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Ancient artefacts found from the river beds and from different villages are in ruins, official sources said.

Those priceless relics need to be kept in a proper place so that they may not decay, sources said, adding that the administration has a precious little to preserve those items.

To preserve the idols, a museum was built at Madanmohan Park in the city a few years ago but, as the museum is yet to be inaugurated, the statues have not been shifted there.

As a result, those idols have been kept on the premises of the office of Tehsil and in Behlot village.

Most of the icons have been covered with dust and their original colour has faded because of sunlight.

As the statues are kept in the open there are chances of their being stolen, sources further said.

In an earlier incident, an idol of Lord Vishnu was being smuggled from Sunari village in an onion-laden truck, but the truck was confiscated and some idol smugglers were arrested.

Ganj Basoda city, Udaipur, Sunari, Kasbabagrod and Patharipura areas are rich in ancient artefacts.

