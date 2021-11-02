Madhya Pradesh: Allotment of land to industries shouldn’t be delayed, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday whatever process had been decided regarding starting the industry in 30 days, its implementation should be ensured in time,

CM said this during review of the decisions taken in the industry department regarding the facilities which are supposed to be provided to investors within 30 days in the state under self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, as per the state government.

“The process of allotment of land to industries should not be delayed. Cases were not pending at Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat level. Work that can be done in 30 days should be included in the ‘Start Your Business’ scheme in 30 days,” said the CM.

He also directed the officials to conduct a third party assessment of the activities of the departments.

The MSME minister Omprakash Saklecha, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, principal secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sanjay Shukla and other officials were present in the meeting.

The "Start Your Business in 30 Days" scheme features 45 services from 9 departments. These include four services of the department of Energy, nine of the department of labor, four of the department of food civil supplies and consumer protection (controller measurement), one of the department of commercial taxes, one of the department of revenue, 14 of the department of industrial policy and investment promotion.

Also one service of panchayat and rural development department, five services of urban development and housing department and 6 services of environment department i.e. Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board have been included.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:36 PM IST