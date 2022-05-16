Madhya Pradesh: All poor are now included in Sambal 2.0, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all the poor will get the benefit of Sambal-2.0 scheme and those who were dropped as beneficiaries from the scheme during the then Congress government would also be added to the list of beneficiaries. Chouhan said this and assured the poor across the state during re-launch of Sambal 2.0 scheme on Monday.

“Whether it is a matter of extending financial support at the time of accident or illness, in case of death of a family member of a beneficiary, Sambal Yojana was launched to help workers through obstacles. The previous government did not pay attention to the implementation of the scheme and withdrew it. The names of the beneficiaries were struck off from the lists. Now we have decided to implement it once again,” said Chouhan.

The CM transferred Rs 551.16 crore to 25,982 labourer families of Sambal Yojana and Rs 22.23 crore to 1036 construction workers through a single click, thus transferring Rs 573.39 crore to the accounts of beneficiaries in a total of 27,018 cases.

Chouhan said that now the process of adding more beneficiaries to the scheme will also be started. Lakhs of tendu leaf pluckers of the state have also been included as unorganised labourers in the new registration process.

In the Sambal-2.0 scheme, those workers who were declared ineligible earlier will also be able to apply afresh.

The CM said that Sambal 2.0 scheme also has the provision that if a beneficiary’s application is cancelled, he can make an appeal.

An amount of Rs 4 lakh is given to the family in case of death in an accident under the Anugrah Sahayata Scheme to lakhs of labourers of the unorganised sector. Rs 2 lakh is provided in case of natural death. Rs 2 lakh is provided in case of permanent disability and Rs one lakh for partial disability. An amount of Rs 5,000 is given as funeral assistance.

Chouhan said that women who are unable to take adequate rest at the time of delivery, will be given an amount of Rs 16,000 under the scheme. Assistance given before delivery is Rs 4000 and post-delivery assistance is Rs 12000. This scheme will prove to be helpful in removing the pain of delivery for the sisters.

Chief Minister Chouhan interacted with the beneficiaries of Shahdol, Panna, Mandsaur, Jhabua and Singrauli district.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:44 PM IST