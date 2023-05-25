Madhya Pradesh: All focus now on health of three Cheetah cubs

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of the cheetah cub on Tuesday – the fourth casualty in around 60 days- has sounded alarm bell for the authorities of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Cheetah Task Force committee and the officials of the Kuno National Park (Sheopur) has become extra cautious. The authorities are keenly monitoring the health of remaining cheetahs specially the three cubs, born to Namibian feline Jwala. A two-month-old cheetah cub had died on Tuesday.The Kuno National Park administration has come under the fire over the death of four cheetahs within a short span.

The Kuno officials are reviewing the monitoring arrangements of big cats and keeping a close watch on the activities of the three cheetah cubs in particular. The timing interval of monitoring of the Cheetahs and cubs housed in enclosure has been increased so that if any symptoms illness is detected, the timely treatment is given to the ailing big cat.

On the question of shifting Cheetahs to another place, PCCF Wild Life JS Chouhan is learnt to have said that it is a matter which comes under the jurisdiction of Central government.

6 Cheetahs out in wild

As of now, six cheetahs are in the wild and of them Asha is showing the good adaptability skills. “ She had recently killed a Chinkara in the general forest area limit,” said a ranger of Kuno National Park to Free Press. The five cheetahs are also learning the hunting skills in the open jungle and are showing the good prowess in killing their prey.