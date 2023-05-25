Bhopal: 22-yr-old man preparing for banking exams hangs self

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house in Ayodhya Nagar late Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday. The reason behind the suicide is not ascertained yet, and efforts are underway to unearth the same, they added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ayodhya Nagar police station, Neelesh Awasthi told Free Press that the youth Subhanshu Bharadwaj (22) was preparing for banking exams in Delhi for the past one-and a half years. His father, an employee at a finance company, was transferred to Ahmedabad, owing to which Subhanshuhad returned to Bhopal last month. He along with his mother was residing at Ayodhya Nagar.

On Tuesday, Subhanshu returned from his coaching institute and went straight to his room. When his mother knocked on his door at 12 in the night, she did not receive any response. She called up her neighbours and they broke open the door only to find Subhanshu hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to Hamidia hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Later, a police team inspected the spot but did not recover any suicide note. The police said that the probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by him.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines