Madhya Pradesh: Aishwary wins his 5th gold in shooting World Cup

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar | FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s ace shooter, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, won gold medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Aishwary lived up to his name and brought laurels to the country as he won his fifth gold at the ISSF shooting world cup. Aishwary was counted among the strongest contenders in the 50-meter rifle 3P (three positions) at ISSF World Cup. Aishwary won four gold medals in the previous editions.

The 22-year-old, scored of 588 (196 in kneeling, 198 in prone, and 194 in standing), dropped behind Austrian Alexander Schmirl in the ranking round. However, he got the better of Schmirl in the gold medal match, shooting three 10.5s.

