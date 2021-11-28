Madhya Pradesh: Aishwary bags 3 medals at National Rifle Shooting Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Solanki on Sunday aimed at gold in three categories of 64th National Rifle Shooting Championship being held in MP Shooting Academy in the city city.

Solanki and Avinash Yadav won three gold medals in the individual and team events of the senior men’s and junior men’s category of 50 metre three-position.

Solanki teamed with Avinash to win gold in the team event. He won a bronze in senior men’s event.

Solanki won gold in the junior category while Avinash won a bronze in the same event.

The prize distribution ceremony was held soon after in presence of tribal welfare department principal secretary Pallavi Jain Govil, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, ADG (STF) Vipin Maheshwari and director of sports and youth welfare Ravi Gupta.

MP Shooters gain:

1. Senior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Individual Event: Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze Medal

2. Senior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Civilian Individual Even: Goldie Gurjar - gold, Harshit Binjwa - silver medal

3. Senior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Team Event: ??Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Goldie Gurjar, Harshit Binjwa –gold medal

4. Senior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Civilian Team Event: ??Goldie Gurjar, Harshit Binjwa, Avinash Yadav – gold medal

5. Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Individual Event: Aishwarya Pratap Singh - gold medal, Avinash Yadav- silver medal

6. Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Team Event: ??Avinash Yadav, Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Yakub Siddiqui - gold medal.

7. Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3P Civilian Team Event: ??Avinash Yadav, Yakub Siddiqui, Aks Raj Singh Gohil - bronze medal

