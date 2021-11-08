Madhya Pradesh: Airports to be constructed according to the culture of city, says Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that all the airports in the country would be constructed according to the respective culture and tradition of the city.

Union Minister Scindia made the above remark while addressing the media persons in Gwalior. The minister also said that the passengers would feel the culture of the city as soon as they reach the airport.

Scindia also said that the city would connect globally via the G2G scheme (Gwalior to Global and Global to Gwalior). An attempt would be made to make Gwalior's products recognized globally in different areas.

Notably, the G2G conference was held in association with Jiwaji University and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Gwalior. The youths of the city along with the industrialists of Gwalior-Chambal division participated in the conference. In the conference, the industrialists made various plans under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia which would be implemented in the future.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:44 PM IST