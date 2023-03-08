Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS and the People’s University, Bhopal sign MOU

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal and the People’s University, Bhopal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to increase cooperation between academia, students, and research.

Earlier, AIIMS had signed MoU with IIM, Indore for knowledge transfer with cooperation of academic members and research groups.

Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang had taken initiative for knowledge sharing between institutes to promote research and technology.

Dr Ajai Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Bhopal and Dr Harish Kapur, Vice-chancellor, People’s University, Bhopal, were present.

The MOU focuses on increasing cooperation between AIIMS Bhopal and People’s University through faculty and student exchange programs, utilising experimental facilities of each other, and conducting joint academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia, and workshops.

AIIMS Bhopal is an autonomous Institute of National Importance (INI) functioning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the objectives of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable tertiary healthcare services providing quality medical education and conducting research in the area, relevant for the country. Whereas People’s University is a NAAC-accredited, Private University with the largest single campus in Central India with the vision to impart knowledge, enhance skills and cultivate attitudes among the students, in order to achieve academic and human excellence.

