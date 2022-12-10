Madhya Pradesh: After welcoming cheetahs in Kuno, preparations on for new guests

FPJ

The cheetahs brought from Namibia in the Kuno National Park and released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday have now been freed from quarantine and released in a large enclosure. With the successful completion of this project, the forest department has now started preparing for its dream project.

The project is to build a unique corridor between Ranthambore, Kuno, and Shivpuri so that once again animals can live and roam here together. As soon as this corridor is formed, this area will become the biggest centre of attraction for wildlife tourists.

Why was KNP prepared?

Kuno National Park was prepared only to bring the Asiatic Lion to settle. The reason for choosing this place is that it is located between Ranthambore and Madhav National Park Shivpuri, but due to legal and political hassles, lions cannot be brought here from Gir in Gujarat.

In September, the Cheetahs from Namibia were brought and settled here. When the habitat became suitable for them, the government and the forest department got involved in the project of building a tiger corridor from Kuno to Shivpuri.

Cheetahs, which became extinct seventy years ago, once again started roaming in the forests of India's Kuno National Park.

Buffer zone from Ranthambore to Shivpuri

Tigers come out of Ranthambore to the Madhya Pradesh border but do not stay here for a long period. Therefore, a safe corridor will be made for them. For this, the officials have planned to expand the Madhav National Park of Shivpuri.

According to the proposal, 13 more villages are being brought under its purview to create Tiger Buffer Zone, along with this, Madhav National Park will expand to 600 square kilometres. The border will start touching Kuno National Park; that is, from Ranthambore to Shivpuri, a safe corridor will be made where the tigers can move freely.

Preparation to bring Tigresses first

People associated with this project say that preparations have been initiated to bring three tigers and settle here before January 15. These three tigers will be female and will be brought from Ranthambore.

The decision to bring a female tiger has also been taken after long research by wildlife experts. Experts have long monitored the movement of tigers coming from Ranthambore to the forests of Sheopur, Morena, and Shivpuri.

Efforts and tests are going on to prepare the desired habitat for them.

26 tigers can settle here

According to wildlife experts and their extensive research on the geography and ecology of this area, they said in their report that 26 tigers can be settled in this area. Also, it was decided to start the Lion Safari.