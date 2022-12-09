Bhopal: Four arrested for committing theft

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special team comprising Bhopal crime branch arrested four men for committing thefts. Houses located on outskirts of city were their targets. As many as 250 CCTV footages were scanned to nab the accused, the officials said.

The police stated that a special team of Bhopal crime branch had been assigned the responsibility of arresting people involved in thefts at deserted houses, specially those located on outskirts of city.

Sifting through the footages of as many as 250 CCTV cameras meticulously, the team also utilised the technical resources and emerged successful in nabbing four accused.

The accused are Bhangiya, Paar Singh, Santosh and Nihaal. The team also recovered the tools used in committing the theft, gun, cartridges and a bike from their possession. The accused also confessed to committing more than 24 thefts in Kolar, Misrod, Bagsewaniya, Katara Hills and other places.

“Search is on for other accused”, crime branch officials said.

