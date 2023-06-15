Madhya Pradesh: After Satpura Bhawan Fire, Sagar Administration Becomes Cautious

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat inspected the fire safety arrangements in Bundelkhand Medical College on Thursday.

The district administration has become cautious about the fire safety arrangements after an incident of fire at Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal recently. The inferno destroyed thousands of files kept in the building.

During the inspection, Nagar Nigam commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla, founder of Bundelkhand Medical College Dr RS Verma and others were present during the inspection.

Rawat also checked the efficiency of certain fire-fighting tools kept in the fire control rook and took feedback on their upkeep.

The commissioner also inspected the canteen, laundry, store room, toilets, X-ray machines, sonography room, OPDs, air-conditioners and oxygen control room.

He directed the officials of the medical college to keep enough stock of medicines, so that there may not be any problem for the patients.

He said the fire safety room, air-condition room and oxygen room should have staff in three shifts and for 24 hours to tackle any emergency situation.

He also asked the officials to check all air-conditioners installed in the medical college and repair the open wires.

The items lying idle should be kept separately, Rawat said, adding that the fire safety equipment should be kept in running condition.

In the kitchen, he checked the food being prepared there.

Collector inspects fire safety measures

Collector Deepak Arya also inspected the fire safety arrangements in different offices at the collectorate.

Additional collector Sapna Tripathi, sub-divisional officer Vijay Dehria and other officials were present during the inspection.

Arya took feedback on the fire safety measures in various rooms and directed the officials to close the records room properly, so that the lights can be put off from outside.

He also said there should be additional fire extinguishers in record rooms.