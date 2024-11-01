Madhya Pradesh: After Malwa Region, Vindhya To Be Hotspot Of Investments | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahdol and Narmadapuram divisions are the only places where the Regional Investors’ Conclaves (RIC) are yet to be held before the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS). The conclaves, which began from the Ujjain division, have already been held in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa divisions. GIS will be held in Bhopal.

Now, RIC is yet to be held only in the Indore division, but, at present, there are no plans for it. Investors generally prefer Indore and its nearby areas to other places. This is the reason why the government wants to bring investments to other areas in the state.

The investment proposals, which the government is getting at RICs, indicate that there may be more investments in the Malwa region after the Vindhya region in the coming days.

Most of the investment proposals received at the RICs and various investors’ conferences across the country, were for the Malwa region.

The investors are taking interest in Indore, Ujjain and nearby areas. There are proposals for investing nearly Rs 1,00,000 crore in these places. Proposals for investing Rs 31,000 crore were received at the RIC in Rewa. Similarly, proposals for investment of Rs 23,000 crore were received at RIC in Sagar and those of Rs 23,000 crore at RIC in Jabalpur.

Investment proposals worth Rs 8,000 crore were received at the Gwalior RIC. The state received investment proposals of Rs 20,000 crore in Kolkata, Rs 3,500 crore in Coimbatore, and Rs 3,200 crore in Bangalore besides there are proposals from Mumbai.

Nevertheless, the investors are not showing a little interest in the Gwalior-Chambal region. According to sources, lack of connectivity is keeping the investors away from this region, but Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are sparing no effort to get investments in this part of the state.

Efforts to bring investments to Shahdol, Narmadapuram

The Industries Department is making efforts to bring investments to Shahdol and Narmadapuram at the Regional Investors’ Conclaves to be held in these places. There are a few industrialists – especially the ones from Chhatisgarh – who are keen on investing in the mining sector in Shahdol. The government is making efforts to develop an industrial area in Narmadapuram and its surrounding places to draw investments.