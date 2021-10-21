Madhya Pradesh: After hitting wife with axe, man ends life in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man, suspecting infidelity of his wife, attacked her with an axe and thinking that she had died, he committed suicide in Jabalpur late Wednesday night.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jabalpur, where her condition is reported to be critical.

The incident took place at Chhui-Khadan village under Garha police station area.

According to police, Kallu Barman had an argument with his wife Bhagwati on Wednesday night. The argument turned ugly when Kallu attacked her with an axe.

As the woman fell on the ground, Kallu thought she had died. He went to his farmland and hanged himself from a tree.

While talking to journalists, the deceased's son Rahul Barman said that his father was under depression as two persons were blackmailing him on pretext of making a video viral.

Investigation officer, Hargovind Patel said, “We are conducting investigation considering all aspects.”

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Jabalpur voice concern at shortage of fertilizer

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:24 PM IST