Madhya Pradesh: After Digvijay Singh's 'Napunsak' Jibe, VD Sharma Challenges His Potency | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s 'napunsak' (impotent) jibe at state BJP chief and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma triggered a political storm on Saturday.

Responding to Sharma's accusation that he has “strong connections with terrorist organisations”, the veteran Congress leader said, “If V.D. Sharma thinks I am a supporter of terrorist organisations, 'toh mujhe unki napunsakta pe nirasha hoti hai' (I regret his impotency).”

The Congress veteran made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference at the CPI-M office in Bhopal on Saturday, where he also said that the literacy rates among Muslims, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) were at par. Yet, Muslims are not represented properly in government jobs compared to SC/ST communities.

Reacting to the Chhatarpur incident where Hazi Shahzad Ali—the main accused in stone pelting that happened outside a police station in Chhatarpur—was arrested and his house demolished, Singh claimed that the administration has acted in a one-sided manner throughout this incident.

He further said, “Just as Hitler targeted the Jews, the RSS is targeting Muslims the same way. The way the British divided Hindus and Muslims, the RSS and BJP are following the same path”.

Regarding the guidelines issued by Supreme Court, Singh said, “I filed a petition in 2021 in the Indore High Court, asking the Madhya Pradesh government to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions. It has been three years, and the Madhya Pradesh government has not responded yet”. Singh also mentioned that he would approach the court regarding the Bhind case and personally fight the case.

Reacting to the allegations, Sharma said, “I respect Digvijaya Singh so I won’t use such words for him. But the kind of word he used for me doesn’t suit his stature.”

He also claimed that the Congress and its allies want to snatch reservations for ST/SCs and give them to the Muslims.