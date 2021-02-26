Madhya Pradesh: After 23 years, murder accused found juvenile

New Delhi/Bhopal: In 1998, a father and his two sons were accused of a murder in Madhya Pradesh. Twenty threee years later, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the life imprisonment of one of the two sons, noting he was a juvenile when the offence was committed, and sent his case to the Juvenile Justice Board to determine the quantum of fine.

A bench comprising Justices UU Lalit, Indira Banerjee and KM Joseph noted that the incident occurred in July, 1998 when the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 ('the 1986 Act', for short) was in force. The age of juvenility for a male juvenile under the 1986 Act was 16 years. "One of the accused, was 16 years 11 months as on the date when the offence was committed, he was certainly not a juvenile within the meaning of 1986 Act.

However, the age of juvenility was raised to 18 years in terms of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 ('the 2000 Act', for short)", observed the top court. Devilal and his two sons - Gokul and Amrit Ram - attacked Ganeshram, who later succumbed to injuries, following an alleged caste-based altercation.

In 1999, the trial court convicted the accused under Section 302 of IPC , however, the court did not hold them guilty under SC/ST Act. The court sentenced the father and sons to life imprisonment. The Madhya Pradesh High Court affirmed the conviction and sentence on September 14, 2006. The accused moved the top court challenging this order.

In 2009, Devilal and Gokul were released on bail, after undergoing imprisonment for nine years and four months. An application was in 2017 stating Ram was a juvenile. In 2018, the top court directed the sessions court to conduct an inquiry into the issue of juvenility and submit its report. In the inquiry, it was found that Ram was 16 years 11 months and 26 days on the date of offence.