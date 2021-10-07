Madhya Pradesh: Advocates across MP strike work against arrest of colleague from outside Jabalpur district court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The advocates across the state struck work on Thursday in protest against the arrest of their colleagues.

A group of advocates of the Jabalpur district court, who were staging a sit-in outside the Jabalpur district court, were arrested on the orders of the district judge.

The arrest triggered anger among the advocates. The state bar council called for a state-wide strike.

Advocate Manish Tiwari, a member of state bar council, said, “The lawyers are ill-treated across the state here. Cases of police misbehaving with the advocates have surfaced from Mandala, Seoni and Nivari too recently. We are being targeted everywhere. Police have registered several cases against many of us.”

The advocates have decided to stage an indefinite strike if the government and police did not stop the ill-treatment of lawyers, he said. “We are striking work for one day initially. But if our demands remain unmet, we would sit on an indefinite strike soon,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:51 PM IST