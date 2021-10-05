Jabalpur: High Court issues notice to Datia, Gwalior medical colleges for violating reservation rules

BHOPAL: The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Tuesday issued notices to Gajraraja Medical College and Datia Medical College in response to a petition filed following violation of reservation rules in appointment of staff nurses.

The posts for recruitment of over 238 nurses in Gajraraja Medical College hospital and 172 nurses in Datia Medical College hospital were advertised. The recruitment list was released thereafter.

After complaints made by some applicants, High Court advocate Rameshwar Singh filed a petition after which notices were issued to both the medical colleges. Next hearing will take place on October 26.

“These medical colleges violated reservation rules. Girls from SC/ST quota who figured in merit list were counted in reserved quota thereby leaving several other aspirants out of job,” said Rameshwar Singh.

According to reservation rules, merit list comprises students from all categories who beat the cutoff marks. Nevertheless, these medical colleges have prepared separate cutoffs for different categories.

Singh said that these recruitments cannot be finalised unless court takes final decision on the petition.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:54 PM IST