Madhya Pradesh: Administration frees 8 acre land worth Rs 15 crore, hands over to airport

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint move by police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the district administration on Thursday freed 8 acre of land worth Rs 15 crore from clutches of encroachers and handed over to airport authority for upgradation of Raja Bhoj Airport.

The freed land is part of 97-acre land given for airport development, according to airport director KL Agrawal said the land is part of 97 acre allotted for airport development and expansion. So, the district administration freed from encroachment. A resident Ram Jathav was cultivating crops on the land.

The notices were sent to him time but encroachers were not leaving the land. Join team of BMC, police and district administration razed encroachments from farm land.

In lieu of AAIís 106.76 acres encroached land, the state government has already agreed to provide land measuring 96.56 acres to AAI.

The land offered by State Government in lieu of this land can be used by the AAI for aviation-related activities. Hence, the approval will benefit people at large. The Union Cabinet in 2019, had approved proposal of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for surrendering encroached AAIís land measuring 106.76 acres situated at Gandhi Nagar in Bhopal to the State Government.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:58 AM IST