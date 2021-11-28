Madhya Pradesh: Action against shops selling fake watches with branded firms’ tags

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A few shops in Nigam market in the city were selling local-made electronic watches with the tag of branded companies, sources said.

The shops from where those items were being sold are Samay Electronics, Fauji Watch Company, Army Watch and Super Electronics.

Local-made watches with the tag of Fast-track and Sonata companies were being sold from these shops, sources further said.

On receiving a complaint from the inquiry officer of IIPR India Private Limited, Mayank Sharma, the police inquired into it and found the watches with the tag of renowned companies there.

The police confiscated the fake watches and took action against the owners of those shops, sources further said.

According to reports, the police took action against the Army Watch Company.

The owner of the shop Rajkumar Lalwani, a resident of Sadar Bazar area in the city, was present when the police took action against the shop.

As the police raided the shop, they laid their hands on 35 local-made watches with the logo of Fastrack Company. The cost of each was Rs 24,000.

The shopkeeper did not have the papers related to these watches, the police said, adding that action was taken against the owner of the shop Raj Kumar Lalwani under the Copy Right Act.

Similarly, Deepak Goplani, resident of Subhash Nagar area in the city was found at Fauji Watch Company.

As many as 152 fake watches with the tag of Fastrack Company were found in that shop.

The face value of those watches was estimated at Rs 1.6 lakh. Action has been taken against the shop owner, the police said.

In the same way, the police raided Samay Electronics owned by Gulab Sachdev, a resident of Subhashnagar. They found 30 fake watches with the logo of Fastrack Company.

The police also raided a shop of Sunil Kumar. Forty-seven fake watches with the tag of Fastrack and Sonata companies were found in the shop.

Similarly, 50 fake watches with the tag of Sonata were found in the shop.

Town inspector Satish Singh said that the action was taken following a complaint by Sharma.

Sharma said that he has several complaints against the shops which were selling fake watches with the logo of branded companies.

After that, he made a complaint at the Kotwali police station. Most of the fake watches looked like the ones sold by the branded companies, the police said.

