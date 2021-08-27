Madhya Pradesh: ABVP submits memorandum to State Higher Education Minister demanding student union election

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad submitted a memorandum to the State Higher Education Minister demanding to conduct elections of the student union in all the universities and colleges of the state.

Minister Mohan Yadav arrived to attend the convocation ceremony of Jiwaji University, Gwalior on Friday.

The convoy of the Higher Education Minister was leaving after attending the convocation, meanwhile the workers of ABVP stopped the convoy at the main gate of Jiwaji University and started raising slogans.

After that the minister Mohan Yadav and energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar who was with him reached among the workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and asked their demands.

ABVP worker, Shalini Verma said that the stalled scholarship of the students because of the corona pandemic should be given to them soon. She further said that fees for the students of flood affected areas in Gwalior Chambal region should be waived.

At the same time, Verma said that the principal of SLP College has a habit of consuming alcohol and also used to misbehave with the students adding that strict action should be taken against such a person. She also demanded the formation of public participation committees in the college immediately.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has agreed to the demands of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He said that as soon as the situation in the educational institutions becomes normal, the student union elections will be held in the state.

