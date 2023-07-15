Madhya Pradesh: ABVP Protests Against Missionary School In Sehore

ABVP/ Representative Pic | AFP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a sit-in against the management of Saint Anne’s Higher Secondary School on Friday.

There were allegations against the management of the institution that they told the students not to come to school sporting “Tilak” on their foreheads and tying “Kalawa” around their wrists.

A large number of parents also took part in the agitation. The agitators also raised slogans against the school management.

There was an altercation between the members of the ABVP and the police and Tehsilder also reached the spot.

The students alleged that a few students were allowed to sit in the class after they removed “Tilak” from their foreheads and “Kalawa” from their wrists.

Those students were also told that if they came to school with “Tilak” on their foreheads and “Kalawa” around wrists they would not be allowed to enter the school.

When the issue was put up before principal of the school Sister Alka, she said examinations were going in the school and a few students chanting slogans.

According to her, when she told the children not to raise slogans during the examinations, there were some misgivings among them.

Complaint Made To DEO

The members of ABVP submitted a memorandum to district education officer Sanjay Singh Tomar demanding action. In the memorandum, the ABVP members said the school management had conducted with hatred towards students.

