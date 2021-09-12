e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: A woman constable dies of dengue in Jabalpur

The female constable, Usha Tiwari, resident of Trimurti Nagar, Gohalpur was posted in Police Line Jabalpur.
FP News Service
woman constable

woman constable

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 53-year-old female constable died during treatment of dengue in a private hospital in Jabalpur, the police said on Sunday.

The female constable, Usha Tiwari, resident of Trimurti Nagar, Gohalpur was posted in Police Line Jabalpur.

She had consulted with a doctor on September 9 and had taken medicine. On the advice of the doctor, she had her dengue test. On September 10 she was tested positive for dengue with 1 lakh 20 thousand platelets count.

She was undergoing treatment at home but on September 11, her health deteriorated and she was admitted to Ashish hospital where she died late night on Saturday.

On getting the information, Superintendent of Police Jabalpur Mr. Siddhartha Bahuguna reached home and consoled the family. He said that the entire police family is with them.

He also directed all the officers present on spot to take care of the arrangement and instructed Protection Inspector Shri Saurabh Tiwari to immediately provide the charity fund of Rs 1 lakh to the family.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal police crackdown on drug nexus, four persons arrested in two incident
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal