Madhya Pradesh A small title, but a big responsibility: Home minister Narottam Mishra on 74th Raising Day of Home Guards

BHOPAL: Home Guards put their lives at stake during any emergency and their work is highly appreciable, said home minister Narottam Mishra while addressing the 74th Raising Day of the Home Guards here on Sunday. The minister took the salute at the parade and inspected the contingents.

While addressing the event, the minister said that the word ‘Home Guards’ might sounds small, but they are involved in big work. During emergencies and epidemics, these are the people who put their lives at stake to save other people, he added. These people are involved in saving lives, ensuring the law and order situation in the state and also maintaining internal security.

On the occasion, the minister distributed certificates and scholarship to 60 meritorious children of the Home Guards personnel.