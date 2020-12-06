Madhya Pradesh A small title, but a big responsibility: Home minister Narottam Mishra on 74th Raising Day of Home Guards

BHOPAL: Home Guards put their lives at stake during any emergency and their work is highly appreciable, said home minister Narottam Mishra while addressing the 74th Raising Day of the Home Guards here on Sunday. The minister took the salute at the parade and inspected the contingents.
While addressing the event, the minister said that the word ‘Home Guards’ might sounds small, but they are involved in big work. During emergencies and epidemics, these are the people who put their lives at stake to save other people, he added. These people are involved in saving lives, ensuring the law and order situation in the state and also maintaining internal security.
On the occasion, the minister distributed certificates and scholarship to 60 meritorious children of the Home Guards personnel.
‘Call-off, call-on’
Talking of the ‘call-off and call-on’ problem of the Home Guards, the minister added that he was aware of the problem, but this problem had been going on for years. He added that the issue was not only related to the home department, but also with the finance department. “Today, we’ll hold a meeting to discuss the issue,” he added.
Awards for students
Students who had scored 85 and above in their 10th Standard will get an award of Rs5,000 and 12th Standard students will get Rs7,500 each. The department is going to pay the fees of children who are studying in government colleges and purusing BE, MBBS, BDS and other courses.
Students who are studying in private institutions will get a one-time amount of Rs10,000 each year so that they can manage their studies.
Parents and students were called to attend the programme and were given financial assistance for participation.
