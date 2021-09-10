Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl gang-raped in Jabalpur for the third time

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl allegedly gang raped by five accused including her lover on the pretext of marriage in Jabalpur, the police said on Friday.

The police have arrested all the accused. According to the Gorabazar police, the victim is a student of class 10th and she lives in Gaur area.

On September 8, the accused lover, Sagar Mishra, resident of Umaria called her and said that he had been arriving at Jabalpur on Thursday to talk about their marriage.

The accused called her to a house at Pragati Nagar. The girl left her home around 11:30 am and reached the destination. The accused took her in the room and raped her.

After that he left from the spot and told his friends to drop the girl to her home. The friends of the accused lover then gang raped the girl.

When the girl did not return home till night, her parents reached Gorabazar looking for her. Then they lodged a missing complaint in the police station. On the basis of the GPS location of the victim, the police reached Pragati Nagar, where the three accused were present with the victim.

The police freed the girl from the clutches of the accused and arrested the three accused Sahil Khan, Niklesh, and Deepak on the basis of the statement of the victim. Later the police arrested two others accused Amjal Khan from Tilhari and Sagar Mishra from Umaria.

A case has been registered under various sections including gang rape, POCSO Act, the police said.

Cantt Chief Superintendent of Police Bhawna Maravi said that earlier in January 2021, the same girl was kidnapped in Umaria and gang-raped twice by nine people including the truck driver, dhaba operator in Umaria. A case had been registered at the Kotwali police station of Umaria on the complaint of the girl student.

