 Madhya Pradesh: A 3-hour delay in ambulance and a six-month-old baby dies in mother's lap in Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: A 3-hour delay in ambulance and a six-month-old baby dies in mother's lap in Datia

Madhya Pradesh: A 3-hour delay in ambulance and a six-month-old baby dies in mother's lap in Datia

The child's mother repeatedly asked for an ambulance, but it arrived 3 hours later.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A six-month-old infant died due to alleged negligence of doctors and delay in ambulance at Community Health Center of Indergarh Tehsil on Friday morning.

The child's mother repeatedly asked for an ambulance, but it arrived 3 hours later. The immense delay in treatment led to the sick child's death.

According to Dr Jitendra Verma, he referred the child to the District Hospital in Datia and called ambulance three times but failed to arrange it.

The Chief Medical Officer, R.B. Kurele has promised to investigate the matter and take action against those found guilty.

Read Also
Indore: Bride elopes with lover from beauty parlour, leaving groom waiting at Nikah
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Students attention plz! 12 MP universities will accept admissions on basis of your CUET 2023 scores;...

Students attention plz! 12 MP universities will accept admissions on basis of your CUET 2023 scores;...

WATCH: Irked over shortage of 'Puri' in feast, Morena man fires in air, beats the server with his...

WATCH: Irked over shortage of 'Puri' in feast, Morena man fires in air, beats the server with his...

Madhya Pradesh: A 3-hour delay in ambulance and a six-month-old baby dies in mother's lap in Datia

Madhya Pradesh: A 3-hour delay in ambulance and a six-month-old baby dies in mother's lap in Datia

Bhopal Municipal Corporation sets up MP's first animal carcass incinerator

Bhopal Municipal Corporation sets up MP's first animal carcass incinerator

Madhya Pradesh: IAS body expresses concern over release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan

Madhya Pradesh: IAS body expresses concern over release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan