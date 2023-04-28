Madhya Pradesh: A 3-hour delay in ambulance and a six-month-old baby dies in mother's lap in Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A six-month-old infant died due to alleged negligence of doctors and delay in ambulance at Community Health Center of Indergarh Tehsil on Friday morning.

The child's mother repeatedly asked for an ambulance, but it arrived 3 hours later. The immense delay in treatment led to the sick child's death.

According to Dr Jitendra Verma, he referred the child to the District Hospital in Datia and called ambulance three times but failed to arrange it.

The Chief Medical Officer, R.B. Kurele has promised to investigate the matter and take action against those found guilty.