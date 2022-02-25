Madhya Pradesh: 89,000 plus teachers are now master trainers, to hold orientation of School Management Committees

BHOPAL: Rajya Shiksha Kendra has completed its massive exercise of training the members of School Management Committees across the state, claimed officials from the school education department.

The training material was prepared in collaboration with UNICEF Madhya Pradesh. First, the department organised a one-day training of the State Resource Group at the state level, in which total 208 members were imparted training. Four members each from every district including APC, Diet Faculty and Teachers were part of the training session.

The members of the District Resource Group were trained in their respective districts by the State Resource Group. A total of 5,154 departmental associates were provided training in the form of district resource group members in the state.

As many as 89,680 teachers of all secondary and primary schools of the state were provided intensive training as field trainers (master trainers) by district resource group members.

These field trainers will conduct the orientation of the members of the school management committees of their respective schools about their functions, responsibilities and rights. This training is being organised on 26 and 28 February in all primary and secondary schools of the state.

Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanraju S said that under the Right to Education Act, there is a provision for the formation of school management committees in government and aided secondary and primary schools for a period of two years.

“This year, committees have been constituted in all government primary and secondary schools of the state for two years (2021-22 and 2022-23). In the 18-member committees, the parents of the students, teachers and the Panch / Corporator of the local body are members,” said Dhanraju.

At least 50 per cent of the members of the committee are women. These committees conduct the day-to-day affairs of the schools at the local level.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:17 PM IST