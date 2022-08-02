Madhya Pradesh: 8 die in Jabalpur hospital fire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight, including three women, were killed while five others injured after a fire broke out in New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station in Jabalpur on Monday afternoon. This information was provided by Chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dr Ratnesh Kuraria.

The CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of deceased. Besides, Rs 50,000 has been provided to the injured, CMHO added

Two of the injured are admitted in SCB Medical College while three have been shifted in private hospitals, CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria added.

Committee comprising divisional commissioner and Inspector General of police (IG) police has been constituted. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T has ordered for magisterial probe.

Those who died include three staff (employees) of the Hospital while two are same family. Veer Singh (30), Jabalpur; Swati Verma (34), Majhgawan; Mahima Jathav (23), Narsingpur; Durgesh Singh (42), Jabalpur; Tanmay Vishwakarma (19), Jabalpur; Anusiya Yadav (55), Manikpur (UP) and Sonu Yadav (26), Manikpur (UP). Mahima Jathav, Veer Singh and Swati Verma were hospital staffs.

CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said, "The fire was caused by short circuit in New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka."

Several fire brigade teams were pressed into service to douse the fire and evacuated patients from the medical facility, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said, "The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital in the afternoon. Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital."

Chouhan said, "Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue."

"Heart is saddened by the news of the untimely demise of precious lives in the fire accident at New Life Hospital, Jabalpur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this deep loss and speedy recovery of the injured," the CM said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh High Court adjourns OBC quota hearing till Aug 16