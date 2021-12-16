Madhya Pradesh: 77% second dose given; 100% vaccination by December end, orders CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh had achieved 94 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible people, but the government aims at providing vaccinations to 100 per cent eligible populace by this month end, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

So far, 77 per cent of the people have been received both Covid-19 vaccine doses, said Chouhan during his visit to a vaccination center at Sarojini Naidu Vidyalaya, Shivaji Nagar under Vaccination Maha Abhiyan-10, on Thursday. CM said, 'The target of 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible persons in the state is to be completed by the end of December. I appeal to all social and voluntary organizations, media fraternity and every person to cooperate in fulfilling this goal.'

Chouhan has said, 'Getting both the vaccines of Corona is the biggest social responsibility. By not getting the corona vaccine, we put the lives of ourselves, our family members and acquaintances at risk. The consequences of this type of social irresponsibility can be fatal.'

CM flagged off the vaccination chariot from the vaccination center of Sarojini Naidu School. CM visited the stalls set up for vaccination against Covid-19. He also inquired about the well being of the people who came for vaccination and also put stamp of ëI am Vaccinatedí. Citizens also posed with CM with the message ìI played my responsibility ñ now is your turnî at the selfie point set up at the centre.

Alerting the people of the state, CM said that Corona is not over yet. Today 18 positive cases surfaced in the state. The number of active patients is 171. Apart from this, the new variant Omicron is spreading in the country. Vigilance is necessary to prevent this. Therefore, the residents of the state are requested to follow the precautions.

CM said that Madhya Pradesh is leading among the states providing maximum number of vaccines.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:46 PM IST