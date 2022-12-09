Madhya Pradesh: 7,000 illegal colonies in state

Vallabh Bhavan Bhopal. | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has been six years since state government announced to regularise all the illegal colonies in 2021. Now, what remains to be seen is whether government will be able to achieve its target.

This year, Nagrik Upbhokta Manch in Jabalpur, challenged the state government’s move to regularise illegal colonies in Madhya Pradesh High Court stating that the practice would encourage colonisers to develop illegal colonies. Taking cognisance, the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur issued notice to state government but latter has yet to reply.

Though the matter is subjudice, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his visit to Mandsaur on Thursday, announced again to regularise illegal colonies.

In fact, Urban Administration & Development Department (UADD) has started process again to regularise the illegal colonies while holding meetings with residents and colonisers.

A senior UADD official Mayank Verma said that state government took initiative to legalise illegal colonies in 2016. There were 7,000 illegal colonies then. By 2018, almost 5,000 illegal colonies were legalised.

In June 2019, Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had declared rule 15A framed by the state government for regularisation of illegal colonies as ultra vires (done beyond its legal power).

Court in its order said, “Evidently, by incorporating Rule 15A in 1998 Rules, a new right is created in favour of illegal colonizers/colonies, which being contrary to the stipulations contained under Section 292E of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 and 339E of 1961 Act cannot be upheld.

Consequently, Rule 15A of MP Colonisers’ Rules, 1998, is hereby declared to be ultra vires, the court had stated.

Following High Court order, the entire process became null and void. Therefore, state government amended Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, in 2021. This was done to restart the process of regularise the illegal colonies.