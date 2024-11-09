Madhya Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Woman Murdered & Looted; Kin, Villagers Block Traffic In Ashta | FP Photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The loot and murder of a 70-year-old woman in Gudariya Rupchand village on Friday evening sparked protests on Saturday when a team of doctors was carrying out the postmortem of her body in the civil hospital.

The relatives of the woman and villagers blocked traffic near Bhopal Naka and staged a sit-in, which led to traffic jam in the area. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The 70-year-old woman, Mochan Bai, who was going to farmland in the evening was looted and murdered.

The villagers lifted the blockade only after the district administration assured them of bringing the culprits to book within three days. The angry villagers also raised slogans against the district administration. The family members of the woman alleged that the police were neglecting the case and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate Swati Upadhyay Mishra, sub-divisional officer of police Akash Amalkar and other officials of the district administration rushed to the spot. According to Amalkar, the police registered a murder and loot case on Friday night. In-charge of Ashta police station Ravindra Yadav said that the police were inquiring the case.

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Stab Woman, Loot Jewellery

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Six bikers stabbed and injured a woman in Dasaipur area of Maihar district late Friday evening. The bikers looted her locket and jewellery. After the family members of the woman lodged a complaint at the police station, a team of cops began to search for the bikers.

According to reports, two unidentified bikers stabbed the woman Saroj Patel, resident of Gauriya, who was going home with another person after visiting a relative. On the way, she met a resident of her village Rajkumar Patel and sat on his bike.

Suddenly six bikers waylaid them. Just as a bike came in front of Rajkumar’s two-wheeler, he fell to the ground. The bikers then snatched a locket, other jewellery and Rs 1,200 from her. The woman who sustained injuries in the throat was sent to civil hospital late in the night.